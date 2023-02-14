Bharat Parenter Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.02 crore, up 53.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.02 crore in December 2022 up 53.45% from Rs. 38.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.81 crore in December 2022 up 160.71% from Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.44 crore in December 2022 up 76.72% from Rs. 4.21 crore in December 2021.