Bharat Parenter Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.02 crore, up 53.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.02 crore in December 2022 up 53.45% from Rs. 38.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.81 crore in December 2022 up 160.71% from Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.44 crore in December 2022 up 76.72% from Rs. 4.21 crore in December 2021.

Bharat Parenter EPS has increased to Rs. 6.60 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.55 in December 2021.

Bharat Parenter shares closed at 332.55 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.20% returns over the last 6 months and -7.13% over the last 12 months.