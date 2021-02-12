Bharat Parenter Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 49.55 crore, down 32.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.55 crore in December 2020 down 32.68% from Rs. 73.60 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.41 crore in December 2020 down 36.65% from Rs. 8.54 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.25 crore in December 2020 down 41.82% from Rs. 14.18 crore in December 2019.

Bharat Parenter EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.45 in December 2020 from Rs. 14.91 in December 2019.

Bharat Parenter shares closed at 365.75 on February 11, 2021 (BSE)