Bharat Parenter Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 90.77 crore, up 170.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.77 crore in December 2018 up 170.93% from Rs. 33.50 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.50 crore in December 2018 up 63.11% from Rs. 3.99 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.38 crore in December 2018 up 107.37% from Rs. 5.97 crore in December 2017.

Bharat Parenter EPS has increased to Rs. 11.35 in December 2018 from Rs. 6.96 in December 2017.

Bharat Parenter shares closed at 209.00 on February 08, 2019 (BSE)