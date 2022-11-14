Bharat Parenter Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 81.90 crore, up 35.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.90 crore in September 2022 up 35.6% from Rs. 60.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.92 crore in September 2022 up 24.78% from Rs. 7.95 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.60 crore in September 2022 up 24.7% from Rs. 12.51 crore in September 2021.

Bharat Parenter EPS has increased to Rs. 17.19 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.88 in September 2021.

Bharat Parenter shares closed at 376.00 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 20.51% returns over the last 6 months and 0.59% over the last 12 months.