Bharat Parenter Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 81.90 crore, up 35.6% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharat Parenterals Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 81.90 crore in September 2022 up 35.6% from Rs. 60.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.92 crore in September 2022 up 24.78% from Rs. 7.95 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.60 crore in September 2022 up 24.7% from Rs. 12.51 crore in September 2021.

Bharat Parenter EPS has increased to Rs. 17.19 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.88 in September 2021.

Bharat Parenter shares closed at 376.00 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 20.51% returns over the last 6 months and 0.59% over the last 12 months.

Bharat Parenterals Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 81.90 26.09 60.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 81.90 26.09 60.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 51.83 24.66 37.35
Purchase of Traded Goods -0.22 1.31 0.43
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.44 -9.99 1.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.29 3.55 3.94
Depreciation 1.46 1.54 1.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.37 4.75 7.55
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.73 0.27 8.27
Other Income 6.41 1.54 2.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.14 1.81 10.79
Interest 0.34 0.25 0.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.80 1.56 10.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.80 1.56 10.64
Tax 3.95 0.43 2.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.85 1.12 7.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.85 1.12 7.89
Minority Interest 0.07 0.06 0.06
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 9.92 1.18 7.95
Equity Share Capital 5.77 5.77 5.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.19 2.03 13.88
Diluted EPS 17.19 2.03 13.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.19 2.03 13.88
Diluted EPS 17.19 2.03 13.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

