    Bharat Parenter Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 81.90 crore, up 35.6% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharat Parenterals Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 81.90 crore in September 2022 up 35.6% from Rs. 60.40 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.92 crore in September 2022 up 24.78% from Rs. 7.95 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.60 crore in September 2022 up 24.7% from Rs. 12.51 crore in September 2021.

    Bharat Parenter EPS has increased to Rs. 17.19 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.88 in September 2021.

    Bharat Parenter shares closed at 376.00 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 20.51% returns over the last 6 months and 0.59% over the last 12 months.

    Bharat Parenterals Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations81.9026.0960.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations81.9026.0960.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials51.8324.6637.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods-0.221.310.43
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.44-9.991.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.293.553.94
    Depreciation1.461.541.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.374.757.55
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.730.278.27
    Other Income6.411.542.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.141.8110.79
    Interest0.340.250.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.801.5610.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.801.5610.64
    Tax3.950.432.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.851.127.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.851.127.89
    Minority Interest0.070.060.06
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.921.187.95
    Equity Share Capital5.775.775.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.192.0313.88
    Diluted EPS17.192.0313.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.192.0313.88
    Diluted EPS17.192.0313.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:33 pm