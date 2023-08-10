Bharat Parenter Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 69.91 crore, up 167.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.91 crore in June 2023 up 167.96% from Rs. 26.09 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.01 crore in June 2023 up 492.51% from Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.55 crore in June 2023 up 274.63% from Rs. 3.35 crore in June 2022.

Bharat Parenter EPS has increased to Rs. 13.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.03 in June 2022.

Bharat Parenter shares closed at 471.15 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 32.72% returns over the last 6 months and 41.02% over the last 12 months.