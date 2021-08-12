Bharat Parenter Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 60.84 crore, up 10.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.84 crore in June 2021 up 10.8% from Rs. 54.91 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.73 crore in June 2021 up 16.42% from Rs. 6.64 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.40 crore in June 2021 up 16.98% from Rs. 10.60 crore in June 2020.

Bharat Parenter EPS has increased to Rs. 13.49 in June 2021 from Rs. 11.58 in June 2020.

Bharat Parenter shares closed at 366.35 on August 11, 2021 (BSE)