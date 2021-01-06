Bharat Immuno Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 25.36 crore, up 213.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.36 crore in September 2020 up 213.02% from Rs. 8.10 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.87 crore in September 2020 up 31.68% from Rs. 5.66 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.36 crore in September 2020 up 33.13% from Rs. 6.52 crore in September 2019.

Bharat Immuno shares closed at 53.85 on January 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 211.27% returns over the last 6 months and 643.78% over the last 12 months.