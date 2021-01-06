Bharat Immuno Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 25.36 crore, up 213.02% Y-o-Y
January 06, 2021 / 10:16 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 25.36 crore in September 2020 up 213.02% from Rs. 8.10 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.87 crore in September 2020 up 31.68% from Rs. 5.66 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.36 crore in September 2020 up 33.13% from Rs. 6.52 crore in September 2019.
Bharat Immuno shares closed at 53.85 on January 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 211.27% returns over the last 6 months and 643.78% over the last 12 months.
|Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|25.36
|19.15
|8.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|25.36
|19.15
|8.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|19.82
|21.41
|44.53
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.43
|-7.61
|-34.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.47
|1.58
|2.55
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.14
|3.13
|2.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.56
|0.57
|-6.75
|Other Income
|0.14
|-0.58
|0.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.42
|-0.01
|-6.58
|Interest
|1.17
|1.09
|1.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.59
|-1.10
|-7.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.59
|-1.10
|-7.82
|Tax
|-1.72
|-0.32
|-2.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.87
|-0.78
|-5.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.87
|-0.78
|-5.66
|Equity Share Capital
|43.18
|43.18
|43.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.90
|-0.18
|-1.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.90
|-0.18
|-1.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.90
|-0.18
|-1.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.90
|-0.18
|-1.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited