Bharat Immuno Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 8.10 crore, up 73.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.10 crore in September 2019 up 73.39% from Rs. 4.67 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.66 crore in September 2019 down 125.77% from Rs. 2.51 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.52 crore in September 2019 down 85.75% from Rs. 3.51 crore in September 2018.
Bharat Immuno shares closed at 6.38 on October 31, 2019 (BSE) and has given -20.15% returns over the last 6 months and -53.77% over the last 12 months.
|Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.10
|7.00
|4.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.10
|7.00
|4.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|44.53
|3.24
|10.52
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-34.29
|3.80
|-6.67
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.55
|2.56
|2.30
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.20
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.01
|3.14
|2.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.75
|-5.94
|-3.71
|Other Income
|0.17
|1.84
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.58
|-4.09
|-3.61
|Interest
|1.25
|0.90
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.82
|-5.00
|-3.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.82
|-5.00
|-3.70
|Tax
|-2.16
|-1.54
|-1.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.66
|-3.46
|-2.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.66
|-3.46
|-2.51
|Equity Share Capital
|43.18
|43.18
|43.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.28
|-0.80
|-0.58
|Diluted EPS
|-1.28
|-0.80
|-0.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.28
|-0.80
|-0.58
|Diluted EPS
|-1.28
|-0.80
|-0.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
