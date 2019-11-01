Bharat Immuno Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 8.10 crore, up 73.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.10 crore in September 2019 up 73.39% from Rs. 4.67 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.66 crore in September 2019 down 125.77% from Rs. 2.51 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.52 crore in September 2019 down 85.75% from Rs. 3.51 crore in September 2018.

Bharat Immuno shares closed at 6.38 on October 31, 2019 (BSE) and has given -20.15% returns over the last 6 months and -53.77% over the last 12 months.