Bharat Immuno Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.04 crore, up 41.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.04 crore in March 2022 up 41.07% from Rs. 15.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2022 up 91.44% from Rs. 11.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2022 up 78.06% from Rs. 13.81 crore in March 2021.

Bharat Immuno shares closed at 27.05 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -47.42% returns over the last 6 months and -55.33% over the last 12 months.