Bharat Immuno Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.04 crore, up 41.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.04 crore in March 2022 up 41.07% from Rs. 15.62 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2022 up 91.44% from Rs. 11.57 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2022 up 78.06% from Rs. 13.81 crore in March 2021.
Bharat Immuno shares closed at 27.05 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -47.42% returns over the last 6 months and -55.33% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.04
|17.43
|15.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.04
|17.43
|15.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.90
|19.45
|7.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|14.97
|-10.50
|13.38
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.77
|3.19
|6.75
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.04
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.95
|4.27
|2.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.60
|0.97
|-14.79
|Other Income
|0.51
|0.12
|0.92
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.09
|1.10
|-13.87
|Interest
|1.67
|1.54
|1.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.76
|-0.44
|-15.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.76
|-0.44
|-15.09
|Tax
|-3.77
|-0.11
|-3.52
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.99
|-0.33
|-11.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.99
|-0.33
|-11.57
|Equity Share Capital
|43.18
|43.18
|43.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|-9.14
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|-0.08
|-2.68
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.08
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|-0.08
|-2.68
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.08
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited