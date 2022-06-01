 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bharat Immuno Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.04 crore, up 41.07% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 11:29 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 22.04 crore in March 2022 up 41.07% from Rs. 15.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2022 up 91.44% from Rs. 11.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2022 up 78.06% from Rs. 13.81 crore in March 2021.

Bharat Immuno shares closed at 27.05 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -47.42% returns over the last 6 months and -55.33% over the last 12 months.

Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 22.04 17.43 15.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 22.04 17.43 15.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.90 19.45 7.83
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 14.97 -10.50 13.38
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.77 3.19 6.75
Depreciation 0.06 0.04 0.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.95 4.27 2.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.60 0.97 -14.79
Other Income 0.51 0.12 0.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.09 1.10 -13.87
Interest 1.67 1.54 1.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.76 -0.44 -15.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.76 -0.44 -15.09
Tax -3.77 -0.11 -3.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.99 -0.33 -11.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.99 -0.33 -11.57
Equity Share Capital 43.18 43.18 43.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -9.14
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.23 -0.08 -2.68
Diluted EPS -- -0.08 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.23 -0.08 -2.68
Diluted EPS -- -0.08 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Jun 1, 2022
