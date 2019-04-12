Bharat Immuno Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 70.61 crore, up 225.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.61 crore in March 2019 up 225.66% from Rs. 21.68 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2019 down 71.68% from Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.23 crore in March 2019 up 39.24% from Rs. 3.67 crore in March 2018.

Bharat Immuno shares closed at 8.50 on April 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given -35.26% returns over the last 6 months and -62.22% over the last 12 months.