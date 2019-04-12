App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 12, 2019 09:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharat Immuno Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 70.61 crore, up 225.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 70.61 crore in March 2019 up 225.66% from Rs. 21.68 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2019 down 71.68% from Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.23 crore in March 2019 up 39.24% from Rs. 3.67 crore in March 2018.

Bharat Immuno shares closed at 8.50 on April 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given -35.26% returns over the last 6 months and -62.22% over the last 12 months.

Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 70.61 8.28 21.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 70.61 8.28 21.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 50.17 18.45 0.40
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 17.13 -14.01 21.49
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.54 2.32 3.30
Depreciation -0.03 0.10 0.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.10 1.07 0.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.30 0.36 -4.34
Other Income 2.09 0.10 0.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.20 0.46 -3.72
Interest 0.93 0.44 0.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.13 0.02 -4.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.13 0.02 -4.10
Tax -0.89 0.00 -2.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.24 0.02 -1.31
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.24 0.02 -1.31
Equity Share Capital 43.18 43.18 43.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.52 -- -0.30
Diluted EPS -0.52 -- -0.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.52 -- -0.30
Diluted EPS -0.52 -- -0.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Apr 12, 2019 09:57 am

tags #Bharat Immuno #Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results

