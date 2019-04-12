Bharat Immuno Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 70.61 crore, up 225.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 70.61 crore in March 2019 up 225.66% from Rs. 21.68 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2019 down 71.68% from Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.23 crore in March 2019 up 39.24% from Rs. 3.67 crore in March 2018.
Bharat Immuno shares closed at 8.50 on April 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given -35.26% returns over the last 6 months and -62.22% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|70.61
|8.28
|21.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|70.61
|8.28
|21.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|50.17
|18.45
|0.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|17.13
|-14.01
|21.49
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.54
|2.32
|3.30
|Depreciation
|-0.03
|0.10
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.10
|1.07
|0.79
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.30
|0.36
|-4.34
|Other Income
|2.09
|0.10
|0.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.20
|0.46
|-3.72
|Interest
|0.93
|0.44
|0.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.13
|0.02
|-4.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.13
|0.02
|-4.10
|Tax
|-0.89
|0.00
|-2.79
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.24
|0.02
|-1.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.24
|0.02
|-1.31
|Equity Share Capital
|43.18
|43.18
|43.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.52
|--
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.52
|--
|-0.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.52
|--
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.52
|--
|-0.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited