Bharat Immuno Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.22 crore, down 25.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.22 crore in June 2021 down 25.78% from Rs. 19.15 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.93 crore in June 2021 up 345.57% from Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.29 crore in June 2021 up 2480% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.

Bharat Immuno EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2020.

Bharat Immuno shares closed at 61.00 on July 29, 2021 (BSE) and has given -18.56% returns over the last 6 months and 94.64% over the last 12 months.