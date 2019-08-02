Bharat Immuno Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 7.00 crore, up 7973.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.00 crore in June 2019 up 7973.59% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.46 crore in June 2019 down 318.33% from Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.89 crore in June 2019 down 250.45% from Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2018.
Bharat Immuno shares closed at 5.87 on August 01, 2019 (BSE) and has given -39.17% returns over the last 6 months and -64.10% over the last 12 months.
First Published on Aug 2, 2019 12:11 pm