Bharat Immuno Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 7.00 crore, up 7973.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.00 crore in June 2019 up 7973.59% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.46 crore in June 2019 down 318.33% from Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.89 crore in June 2019 down 250.45% from Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2018.

Bharat Immuno shares closed at 5.87 on August 01, 2019 (BSE) and has given -39.17% returns over the last 6 months and -64.10% over the last 12 months.