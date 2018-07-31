Bharat Immuno standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 0.09 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.09 21.68 3.35 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.09 21.68 3.35 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 7.49 0.40 11.30 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.80 21.49 -8.87 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.22 3.30 2.24 Depreciation 0.10 0.05 0.14 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.62 0.79 0.71 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.55 -4.34 -2.18 Other Income 0.34 0.62 0.27 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.21 -3.72 -1.92 Interest 0.04 0.38 -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.24 -4.10 -1.92 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -1.24 -4.10 -1.92 Tax -0.42 -2.79 0.06 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.83 -1.31 -1.98 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.83 -1.31 -1.98 Equity Share Capital 43.18 43.18 43.18 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.19 -0.30 -0.46 Diluted EPS -0.19 -0.30 -0.46 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.19 -0.30 -0.46 Diluted EPS -0.19 -0.30 -0.46 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- 1.76 Share Holding (%) -- -- 40.75 Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- 2.56 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- 100.00 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- 59.25 Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited