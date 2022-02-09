Bharat Immuno Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 17.43 crore, down 30.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.43 crore in December 2021 down 30.83% from Rs. 25.20 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021 up 82.61% from Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2021 up 206.54% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2020.

Bharat Immuno shares closed at 46.30 on February 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.38% returns over the last 6 months and -46.07% over the last 12 months.