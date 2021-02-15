Bharat Immuno Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 25.20 crore, down 11.53% Y-o-Y
February 15, 2021 / 05:19 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 25.20 crore in December 2020 down 11.53% from Rs. 28.48 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2020 up 19.37% from Rs. 2.35 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2020 up 30.52% from Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2019.
Bharat Immuno shares closed at 80.85 on February 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given 113.04% returns over the last 6 months and 944.57% over the last 12 months.
|Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|25.20
|25.36
|28.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|25.20
|25.36
|28.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.00
|19.82
|42.82
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|10.94
|3.43
|-18.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.64
|3.47
|2.68
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.89
|3.14
|3.46
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.33
|-4.56
|-2.07
|Other Income
|1.20
|0.14
|0.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.13
|-4.42
|-1.60
|Interest
|1.30
|1.17
|1.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.43
|-5.59
|-3.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.43
|-5.59
|-3.20
|Tax
|-0.53
|-1.72
|-0.85
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.89
|-3.87
|-2.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.89
|-3.87
|-2.35
|Equity Share Capital
|43.18
|43.18
|43.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|-0.90
|-0.54
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|-0.90
|-0.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|-0.90
|-0.54
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|-0.90
|-0.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited