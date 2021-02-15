Bharat Immuno Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 25.20 crore, down 11.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.20 crore in December 2020 down 11.53% from Rs. 28.48 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2020 up 19.37% from Rs. 2.35 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2020 up 30.52% from Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2019.

Bharat Immuno shares closed at 80.85 on February 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given 113.04% returns over the last 6 months and 944.57% over the last 12 months.