Bharat Immuno Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 8.28 crore, up 85.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.28 crore in December 2018 up 85.45% from Rs. 4.47 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2018 down 96.33% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2018 down 0% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2017.

Bharat Immuno shares closed at 13.80 on October 31, 2018 (BSE) and has given -17.12% returns over the last 6 months and -45.99% over the last 12 months.