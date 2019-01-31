Bharat Immuno Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 8.28 crore, up 85.45% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.28 crore in December 2018 up 85.45% from Rs. 4.47 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2018 down 96.33% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2018 down 0% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2017.
Bharat Immuno shares closed at 13.80 on October 31, 2018 (BSE) and has given -17.12% returns over the last 6 months and -45.99% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.28
|4.67
|4.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.28
|4.67
|4.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|18.45
|10.52
|18.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-14.01
|-6.67
|-16.96
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.32
|2.30
|2.24
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.10
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.07
|2.12
|0.92
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.36
|-3.71
|0.14
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.10
|0.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.46
|-3.61
|0.49
|Interest
|0.44
|0.09
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.02
|-3.70
|0.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.02
|-3.70
|0.38
|Tax
|0.00
|-1.19
|-0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.02
|-2.51
|0.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.02
|-2.51
|0.50
|Equity Share Capital
|43.18
|43.18
|43.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|-0.58
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.58
|0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|-0.58
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.58
|0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited