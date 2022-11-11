 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bharat Gears Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 213.55 crore, up 14.42% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Gears are:

Net Sales at Rs 213.55 crore in September 2022 up 14.42% from Rs. 186.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.76 crore in September 2022 down 27.55% from Rs. 7.95 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.85 crore in September 2022 down 2.26% from Rs. 17.24 crore in September 2021.

Bharat Gears EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.54 in September 2021.

Bharat Gears shares closed at 137.70 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 49.89% returns over the last 6 months and 28.90% over the last 12 months.

Bharat Gears
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 213.55 183.97 186.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 213.55 183.97 186.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 120.73 105.83 102.98
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.88 -9.21 -9.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30.11 27.37 27.45
Depreciation 4.96 4.69 5.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 50.66 47.75 48.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.97 7.54 11.97
Other Income 1.92 2.38 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.89 9.92 11.99
Interest 3.97 4.16 4.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.92 5.76 7.02
Exceptional Items -- -- 3.60
P/L Before Tax 7.92 5.76 10.62
Tax 2.16 1.46 2.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.76 4.30 7.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.76 4.30 7.95
Equity Share Capital 10.24 10.24 9.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.75 4.20 8.54
Diluted EPS 3.75 4.20 8.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.75 4.20 8.54
Diluted EPS 3.75 4.20 8.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 11, 2022 12:24 pm
