Bharat Gears Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 213.55 crore, up 14.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 213.55 crore in September 2022 up 14.42% from Rs. 186.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.76 crore in September 2022 down 27.55% from Rs. 7.95 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.85 crore in September 2022 down 2.26% from Rs. 17.24 crore in September 2021.

Bharat Gears EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.54 in September 2021.

Bharat Gears shares closed at 137.70 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 49.89% returns over the last 6 months and 28.90% over the last 12 months.