    Bharat Gears Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 213.55 crore, up 14.42% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Gears are:

    Net Sales at Rs 213.55 crore in September 2022 up 14.42% from Rs. 186.63 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.76 crore in September 2022 down 27.55% from Rs. 7.95 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.85 crore in September 2022 down 2.26% from Rs. 17.24 crore in September 2021.

    Bharat Gears EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.54 in September 2021.

    Bharat Gears shares closed at 137.70 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 49.89% returns over the last 6 months and 28.90% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations213.55183.97186.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations213.55183.97186.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials120.73105.83102.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.88-9.21-9.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.1127.3727.45
    Depreciation4.964.695.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses50.6647.7548.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.977.5411.97
    Other Income1.922.380.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.899.9211.99
    Interest3.974.164.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.925.767.02
    Exceptional Items----3.60
    P/L Before Tax7.925.7610.62
    Tax2.161.462.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.764.307.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.764.307.95
    Equity Share Capital10.2410.249.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.754.208.54
    Diluted EPS3.754.208.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.754.208.54
    Diluted EPS3.754.208.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

