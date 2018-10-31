Bharat Gears Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 149.77 crore, up 19.08% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 149.77 crore in September 2018 up 19.08% from Rs. 125.77 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.01 crore in September 2018 up 157.05% from Rs. 1.56 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.90 crore in September 2018 up 48.51% from Rs. 11.38 crore in September 2017.

Bharat Gears EPS has increased to Rs. 4.93 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.99 in September 2017.

Bharat Gears shares closed at 180.35 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -1.12% returns over the last 6 months and 25.99% over the last 12 months.