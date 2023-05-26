Bharat Gears Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 179.49 crore, down 5.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 179.49 crore in March 2023 down 5.87% from Rs. 190.69 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2023 down 84.33% from Rs. 5.36 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.29 crore in March 2023 down 35.28% from Rs. 15.90 crore in March 2022.

Bharat Gears EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.54 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.23 in March 2022.

Bharat Gears shares closed at 126.15 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.55% returns over the last 6 months and 43.56% over the last 12 months.