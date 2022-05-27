 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bharat Gears Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 190.69 crore, up 9.57% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 08:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Gears are:

Net Sales at Rs 190.69 crore in March 2022 up 9.57% from Rs. 174.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.36 crore in March 2022 up 93.5% from Rs. 2.77 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.90 crore in March 2022 up 14.8% from Rs. 13.85 crore in March 2021.

Bharat Gears EPS has increased to Rs. 5.23 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.98 in March 2021.

Bharat Gears shares closed at 131.80 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.05% returns over the last 6 months and 29.95% over the last 12 months.

Bharat Gears
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 190.69 187.44 174.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 190.69 187.44 174.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 95.48 91.30 95.33
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.26 7.10 -7.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 27.31 26.84 23.23
Depreciation 4.61 4.75 5.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 48.25 45.80 48.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.78 11.65 8.11
Other Income 1.51 0.47 -0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.29 12.12 8.04
Interest 4.12 4.44 4.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.17 7.68 3.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 7.17 7.68 3.24
Tax 1.81 1.54 0.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.36 6.14 2.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.36 6.14 2.77
Equity Share Capital 10.24 10.24 9.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.23 6.33 2.98
Diluted EPS 5.23 6.33 2.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.23 6.33 2.98
Diluted EPS 5.23 6.33 2.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 07:54 pm
