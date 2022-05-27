Bharat Gears Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 190.69 crore, up 9.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 190.69 crore in March 2022 up 9.57% from Rs. 174.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.36 crore in March 2022 up 93.5% from Rs. 2.77 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.90 crore in March 2022 up 14.8% from Rs. 13.85 crore in March 2021.

Bharat Gears EPS has increased to Rs. 5.23 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.98 in March 2021.

Bharat Gears shares closed at 131.80 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.05% returns over the last 6 months and 29.95% over the last 12 months.