Bharat Gears Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 110.61 crore, down 23.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.61 crore in March 2020 down 23.02% from Rs. 143.68 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.18 crore in March 2020 down 673.68% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.29 crore in March 2020 down 32.49% from Rs. 12.28 crore in March 2019.

Bharat Gears shares closed at 45.30 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -45.85% returns over the last 6 months and -54.03% over the last 12 months.