Bharat Gears Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 110.61 crore, down 23.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Gears are:
Net Sales at Rs 110.61 crore in March 2020 down 23.02% from Rs. 143.68 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.18 crore in March 2020 down 673.68% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.29 crore in March 2020 down 32.49% from Rs. 12.28 crore in March 2019.
Bharat Gears shares closed at 45.30 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -45.85% returns over the last 6 months and -54.03% over the last 12 months.
|Bharat Gears
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|110.61
|104.92
|143.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|110.61
|104.92
|143.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|56.55
|48.67
|68.81
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.03
|7.02
|0.66
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.84
|22.59
|24.79
|Depreciation
|6.55
|6.77
|5.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|28.09
|25.99
|37.55
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.39
|-6.12
|6.01
|Other Income
|2.13
|0.72
|0.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.74
|-5.40
|6.42
|Interest
|5.12
|5.35
|5.91
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.38
|-10.75
|0.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.38
|-10.75
|0.51
|Tax
|-1.20
|-2.75
|0.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.18
|-8.00
|0.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.18
|-8.00
|0.38
|Equity Share Capital
|9.31
|9.31
|8.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.34
|-8.60
|0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-2.34
|-8.60
|0.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.34
|-8.60
|0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-2.34
|-8.60
|0.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 09:37 am