Bharat Gears Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 170.48 crore, down 7.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 170.48 crore in June 2023 down 7.33% from Rs. 183.97 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2023 down 117.67% from Rs. 4.30 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.95 crore in June 2023 down 38.74% from Rs. 14.61 crore in June 2022.

Bharat Gears shares closed at 128.75 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.47% returns over the last 6 months and 39.04% over the last 12 months.