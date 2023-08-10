English
    Bharat Gears Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 170.48 crore, down 7.33% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 06:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Gears are:

    Net Sales at Rs 170.48 crore in June 2023 down 7.33% from Rs. 183.97 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2023 down 117.67% from Rs. 4.30 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.95 crore in June 2023 down 38.74% from Rs. 14.61 crore in June 2022.

    Bharat Gears shares closed at 128.75 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.47% returns over the last 6 months and 39.04% over the last 12 months.

    Bharat Gears
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations170.48179.49183.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations170.48179.49183.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials91.9591.05105.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.994.83-9.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.3227.6927.37
    Depreciation5.555.234.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses43.6646.1047.75
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.994.597.54
    Other Income0.410.472.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.405.069.92
    Interest4.424.564.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.020.505.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.020.505.76
    Tax-0.26-0.341.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.760.844.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.760.844.30
    Equity Share Capital15.3615.3610.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.490.544.20
    Diluted EPS-0.490.544.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.490.544.20
    Diluted EPS-0.490.544.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Bharat Gears #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 05:44 pm

