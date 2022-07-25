Bharat Gears Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 183.97 crore, up 11.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 183.97 crore in June 2022 up 11.71% from Rs. 164.68 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.30 crore in June 2022 down 32.71% from Rs. 6.39 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.61 crore in June 2022 down 24.18% from Rs. 19.27 crore in June 2021.

Bharat Gears EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.20 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.87 in June 2021.

Bharat Gears shares closed at 146.90 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.21% returns over the last 6 months and 26.14% over the last 12 months.