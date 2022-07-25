English
    Bharat Gears Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 183.97 crore, up 11.71% Y-o-Y

    July 25, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Gears are:

    Net Sales at Rs 183.97 crore in June 2022 up 11.71% from Rs. 164.68 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.30 crore in June 2022 down 32.71% from Rs. 6.39 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.61 crore in June 2022 down 24.18% from Rs. 19.27 crore in June 2021.

    Bharat Gears EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.20 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.87 in June 2021.

    Bharat Gears shares closed at 146.90 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.21% returns over the last 6 months and 26.14% over the last 12 months.

    Bharat Gears
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations183.97190.69164.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations183.97190.69164.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials105.8395.4885.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.215.26-7.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost27.3727.3125.54
    Depreciation4.694.615.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses47.7548.2543.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.549.7811.96
    Other Income2.381.511.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.9211.2913.49
    Interest4.164.124.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.767.178.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.767.178.60
    Tax1.461.812.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.305.366.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.305.366.39
    Equity Share Capital10.2410.249.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.205.236.87
    Diluted EPS4.205.236.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.205.236.87
    Diluted EPS4.205.236.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 25, 2022 09:00 am
