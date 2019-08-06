Bharat Gears Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 114.88 crore, down 21.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.88 crore in June 2019 down 21.4% from Rs. 146.15 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.03 crore in June 2019 down 306.16% from Rs. 3.41 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2019 down 90.47% from Rs. 14.80 crore in June 2018.

Bharat Gears shares closed at 62.55 on August 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -56.82% returns over the last 6 months and -63.99% over the last 12 months.