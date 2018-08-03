Bharat Gears standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 146.15 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 146.15 144.89 113.68 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 146.15 144.89 113.68 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 70.92 69.95 52.82 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.29 -2.04 -2.06 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 22.70 23.85 20.48 Depreciation 4.89 4.75 4.24 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 42.05 40.19 36.30 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.88 8.19 1.90 Other Income 2.03 0.91 0.31 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.91 9.10 2.21 Interest 4.69 4.49 3.66 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.22 4.61 -1.45 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 5.22 4.61 -1.45 Tax 1.81 1.63 -0.40 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.41 2.98 -1.05 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.41 2.98 -1.05 Equity Share Capital 8.14 8.14 7.82 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.19 3.66 -1.34 Diluted EPS 4.19 3.66 -1.34 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.19 3.66 -1.34 Diluted EPS 4.19 3.66 -1.34 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited