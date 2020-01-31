Bharat Gears Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 104.92 crore, down 32.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 104.92 crore in December 2019 down 32.43% from Rs. 155.27 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.00 crore in December 2019 down 269.13% from Rs. 4.73 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2019 down 92.86% from Rs. 19.20 crore in December 2018.

Bharat Gears shares closed at 62.30 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -17.81% returns over the last 6 months and -57.59% over the last 12 months.