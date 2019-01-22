Bharat Gears Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 155.27 crore, up 19.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 155.27 crore in December 2018 up 19.9% from Rs. 129.50 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.73 crore in December 2018 up 68.33% from Rs. 2.81 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.20 crore in December 2018 up 51.42% from Rs. 12.68 crore in December 2017.

Bharat Gears EPS has increased to Rs. 5.81 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.50 in December 2017.

Bharat Gears shares closed at 173.20 on January 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given 20.49% returns over the last 6 months and -13.72% over the last 12 months.