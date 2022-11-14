 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bharat Forge Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,863.94 crore, up 16.02% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Forge are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,863.94 crore in September 2022 up 16.02% from Rs. 1,606.59 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 268.12 crore in September 2022 down 14% from Rs. 311.76 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 500.74 crore in September 2022 down 3.25% from Rs. 517.57 crore in September 2021.

Bharat Forge EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.76 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.70 in September 2021.

Bharat Forge shares closed at 886.95 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.10% returns over the last 6 months and 14.10% over the last 12 months.

Bharat Forge
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,863.94 1,759.39 1,606.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,863.94 1,759.39 1,606.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 886.87 781.60 668.92
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -58.73 -54.39 -30.55
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 135.13 135.65 127.50
Depreciation 106.55 106.44 102.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 447.65 461.44 355.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 346.46 328.65 382.76
Other Income 47.74 25.94 32.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 394.19 354.58 415.00
Interest 35.74 26.34 14.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 358.45 328.24 400.82
Exceptional Items -0.60 -3.05 --
P/L Before Tax 357.85 325.19 400.82
Tax 89.73 81.54 89.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 268.12 243.66 311.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 268.12 243.66 311.76
Equity Share Capital 93.13 93.13 93.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.76 5.23 6.70
Diluted EPS 5.76 5.23 6.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.76 5.23 6.70
Diluted EPS 5.76 5.23 6.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:22 pm