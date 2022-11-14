Bharat Forge Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,863.94 crore, up 16.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,863.94 crore in September 2022 up 16.02% from Rs. 1,606.59 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 268.12 crore in September 2022 down 14% from Rs. 311.76 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 500.74 crore in September 2022 down 3.25% from Rs. 517.57 crore in September 2021.

Bharat Forge EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.76 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.70 in September 2021.

Bharat Forge shares closed at 886.95 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.10% returns over the last 6 months and 14.10% over the last 12 months.