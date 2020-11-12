Bharat Forge Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 881.46 crore, down 30.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 881.46 crore in September 2020 down 30.01% from Rs. 1,259.45 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.25 crore in September 2020 down 71.31% from Rs. 244.87 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 187.85 crore in September 2020 down 49.18% from Rs. 369.64 crore in September 2019.

Bharat Forge EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.51 in September 2020 from Rs. 5.26 in September 2019.

Bharat Forge shares closed at 499.75 on November 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 74.40% returns over the last 6 months and 14.62% over the last 12 months.