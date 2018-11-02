Bharat Forge Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,679.21 crore, up 33.48% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1,679.21 crore in September 2018 up 33.48% from Rs. 1,258.02 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 227.49 crore in September 2018 up 11.67% from Rs. 203.72 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 468.19 crore in September 2018 up 15.3% from Rs. 406.05 crore in September 2017.

Bharat Forge EPS has increased to Rs. 4.88 in September 2018 from Rs. 4.37 in September 2017.

Bharat Forge shares closed at 581.05 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -24.42% returns over the last 6 months and -17.44% over the last 12 months.