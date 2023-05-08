Bharat Forge Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,997.28 crore, up 19.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,997.28 crore in March 2023 up 19.31% from Rs. 1,674.08 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 244.52 crore in March 2023 down 6.66% from Rs. 261.96 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 527.01 crore in March 2023 up 5.97% from Rs. 497.33 crore in March 2022.

Bharat Forge EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.25 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.63 in March 2022.

Bharat Forge shares closed at 760.25 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.16% returns over the last 6 months and 12.30% over the last 12 months.