Bharat Forge Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,674.08 crore, up 28.05% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 11:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Forge are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,674.08 crore in March 2022 up 28.05% from Rs. 1,307.35 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 261.96 crore in March 2022 up 27.51% from Rs. 205.45 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 497.33 crore in March 2022 up 27.18% from Rs. 391.05 crore in March 2021.

Bharat Forge EPS has increased to Rs. 5.63 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.41 in March 2021.

Bharat Forge shares closed at 629.05 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.43% returns over the last 6 months and -4.00% over the last 12 months.

Bharat Forge
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,674.08 1,602.10 1,307.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,674.08 1,602.10 1,307.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 728.88 711.49 555.94
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.89 -43.35 -29.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 128.26 128.40 113.43
Depreciation 104.20 103.12 100.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 389.66 397.71 308.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 326.97 304.73 258.47
Other Income 66.16 35.82 31.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 393.13 340.55 290.43
Interest 40.74 11.82 13.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 352.38 328.73 276.77
Exceptional Items -2.48 95.93 -0.80
P/L Before Tax 349.91 424.66 275.97
Tax 87.95 87.26 70.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 261.96 337.40 205.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 261.96 337.40 205.45
Equity Share Capital 93.13 93.13 93.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.63 7.25 4.41
Diluted EPS 5.63 7.25 4.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.63 7.25 4.41
Diluted EPS 5.63 7.25 4.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 10:55 pm
