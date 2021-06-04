MARKET NEWS

Bharat Forge Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,307.35 crore, up 48.36% Y-o-Y

June 04, 2021 / 03:02 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Forge are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,307.35 crore in March 2021 up 48.36% from Rs. 881.18 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 205.45 crore in March 2021 up 380.3% from Rs. 73.30 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 391.05 crore in March 2021 up 175.8% from Rs. 141.79 crore in March 2020.

Bharat Forge EPS has increased to Rs. 4.41 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.57 in March 2020.

Bharat Forge shares closed at 695.90 on June 03, 2021 (NSE)

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1,307.351,035.73881.18
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,307.351,035.73881.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials555.94454.39368.23
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-29.37-71.34-43.36
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost113.43110.22118.91
Depreciation100.6296.3584.70
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses308.25327.64327.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax258.47118.4725.61
Other Income31.9635.2331.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax290.43153.7057.09
Interest13.6626.8441.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax276.77126.8615.59
Exceptional Items-0.80-5.47-93.91
P/L Before Tax275.97121.39-78.33
Tax70.5228.68-5.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities205.4592.71-73.30
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period205.4592.71-73.30
Equity Share Capital93.1393.1393.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.411.99-1.57
Diluted EPS4.411.99-1.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.411.99-1.57
Diluted EPS4.411.99-1.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bharat Forge #Castings & Forgings #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jun 4, 2021 02:55 pm

