Bharat Forge Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 881.18 crore, down 47.19% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Forge are:
Net Sales at Rs 881.18 crore in March 2020 down 47.19% from Rs. 1,668.60 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 73.30 crore in March 2020 down 124.47% from Rs. 299.51 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 141.79 crore in March 2020 down 75.01% from Rs. 567.40 crore in March 2019.
Bharat Forge shares closed at 316.50 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -35.61% returns over the last 6 months and -30.83% over the last 12 months.
|Bharat Forge
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|881.18
|1,076.68
|1,668.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|881.18
|1,076.68
|1,668.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|368.23
|381.78
|656.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-43.36
|38.30
|-34.91
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|118.91
|117.93
|119.24
|Depreciation
|84.70
|82.26
|82.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|327.09
|303.11
|410.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|25.61
|153.31
|435.13
|Other Income
|31.48
|39.78
|50.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|57.09
|193.09
|485.25
|Interest
|41.50
|35.59
|31.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|15.59
|157.50
|453.77
|Exceptional Items
|-93.91
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-78.33
|157.50
|453.77
|Tax
|-5.03
|29.69
|154.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-73.30
|127.81
|299.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-73.30
|127.81
|299.51
|Equity Share Capital
|93.13
|93.13
|93.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.57
|2.74
|6.43
|Diluted EPS
|-1.57
|2.74
|6.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.57
|2.74
|6.43
|Diluted EPS
|-1.57
|2.74
|6.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 09:40 am