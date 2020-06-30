Bharat Forge Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 881.18 crore, down 47.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 881.18 crore in March 2020 down 47.19% from Rs. 1,668.60 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 73.30 crore in March 2020 down 124.47% from Rs. 299.51 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 141.79 crore in March 2020 down 75.01% from Rs. 567.40 crore in March 2019.

Bharat Forge shares closed at 316.50 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -35.61% returns over the last 6 months and -30.83% over the last 12 months.