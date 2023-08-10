English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bharat Forge Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,127.29 crore, up 20.91% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 12:59 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Forge are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,127.29 crore in June 2023 up 20.91% from Rs. 1,759.39 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 311.50 crore in June 2023 up 27.84% from Rs. 243.66 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 595.90 crore in June 2023 up 29.26% from Rs. 461.02 crore in June 2022.

    Bharat Forge EPS has increased to Rs. 6.69 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.23 in June 2022.

    Bharat Forge shares closed at 963.10 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.76% returns over the last 6 months and 34.77% over the last 12 months.

    Bharat Forge
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,127.291,997.281,759.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,127.291,997.281,759.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials936.50836.35781.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.4531.49-54.39
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost149.38135.73135.65
    Depreciation108.87105.06106.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses487.29505.78461.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax439.80382.88328.65
    Other Income47.2339.0825.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax487.03421.95354.58
    Interest70.5265.7626.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax416.51356.19328.24
    Exceptional Items---40.84-3.05
    P/L Before Tax416.51315.35325.19
    Tax105.0070.8381.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities311.50244.52243.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period311.50244.52243.66
    Equity Share Capital93.1393.1393.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.695.255.23
    Diluted EPS6.695.255.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.695.255.23
    Diluted EPS6.695.255.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Bharat Forge #Castings & Forgings #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 12:33 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!