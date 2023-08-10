Bharat Forge Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,127.29 crore, up 20.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,127.29 crore in June 2023 up 20.91% from Rs. 1,759.39 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 311.50 crore in June 2023 up 27.84% from Rs. 243.66 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 595.90 crore in June 2023 up 29.26% from Rs. 461.02 crore in June 2022.

Bharat Forge EPS has increased to Rs. 6.69 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.23 in June 2022.

Bharat Forge shares closed at 963.10 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.76% returns over the last 6 months and 34.77% over the last 12 months.