Bharat Forge Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,759.39 crore, up 28.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,759.39 crore in June 2022 up 28.25% from Rs. 1,371.85 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 243.66 crore in June 2022 up 46.18% from Rs. 166.69 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 461.02 crore in June 2022 up 8.56% from Rs. 424.67 crore in June 2021.

Bharat Forge EPS has increased to Rs. 5.23 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.58 in June 2021.

Bharat Forge shares closed at 735.90 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.82% returns over the last 6 months and -1.98% over the last 12 months.