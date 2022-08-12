 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bharat Forge Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,759.39 crore, up 28.25% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Forge are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,759.39 crore in June 2022 up 28.25% from Rs. 1,371.85 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 243.66 crore in June 2022 up 46.18% from Rs. 166.69 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 461.02 crore in June 2022 up 8.56% from Rs. 424.67 crore in June 2021.

Bharat Forge EPS has increased to Rs. 5.23 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.58 in June 2021.

Bharat Forge shares closed at 735.90 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.82% returns over the last 6 months and -1.98% over the last 12 months.

Bharat Forge
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,759.39 1,674.08 1,371.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,759.39 1,674.08 1,371.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 781.60 728.88 537.98
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -54.39 -3.89 -16.89
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 135.65 128.26 121.64
Depreciation 106.44 104.20 101.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 461.44 389.66 337.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 328.65 326.97 289.48
Other Income 25.94 66.16 33.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 354.58 393.13 322.77
Interest 26.34 40.74 40.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 328.24 352.38 282.20
Exceptional Items -3.05 -2.48 -61.65
P/L Before Tax 325.19 349.91 220.55
Tax 81.54 87.95 53.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 243.66 261.96 166.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 243.66 261.96 166.69
Equity Share Capital 93.13 93.13 93.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.23 5.63 3.58
Diluted EPS 5.23 5.63 3.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.23 5.63 3.58
Diluted EPS 5.23 5.63 3.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:44 am
