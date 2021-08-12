Bharat Forge Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,371.85 crore, up 221.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,371.85 crore in June 2021 up 221.3% from Rs. 426.97 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 166.69 crore in June 2021 up 396.03% from Rs. 56.31 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 424.67 crore in June 2021 up 985.28% from Rs. 39.13 crore in June 2020.

Bharat Forge EPS has increased to Rs. 3.58 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.21 in June 2020.

Bharat Forge shares closed at 783.45 on August 11, 2021 (BSE)