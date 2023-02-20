 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bharat Forge Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,952.10 crore, up 21.85% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Forge are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,952.10 crore in December 2022 up 21.85% from Rs. 1,602.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 289.18 crore in December 2022 down 14.29% from Rs. 337.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 572.83 crore in December 2022 up 29.11% from Rs. 443.67 crore in December 2021.

Bharat Forge
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,952.10 1,863.94 1,602.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,952.10 1,863.94 1,602.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 845.84 886.87 711.49
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 14.31 -58.73 -43.35
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 136.49 135.13 128.40
Depreciation 107.91 106.55 103.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 420.38 447.65 397.71
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 427.17 346.46 304.73
Other Income 37.75 47.74 35.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 464.92 394.19 340.55
Interest 84.85 35.74 11.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 380.07 358.45 328.73
Exceptional Items 4.28 -0.60 95.93
P/L Before Tax 384.35 357.85 424.66
Tax 95.17 89.73 87.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 289.18 268.12 337.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 289.18 268.12 337.40
Equity Share Capital 93.13 93.13 93.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.21 5.76 7.25
Diluted EPS 6.21 5.76 7.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.21 5.76 7.25
Diluted EPS 6.21 5.76 7.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited