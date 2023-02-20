Bharat Forge Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,952.10 crore, up 21.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,952.10 crore in December 2022 up 21.85% from Rs. 1,602.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 289.18 crore in December 2022 down 14.29% from Rs. 337.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 572.83 crore in December 2022 up 29.11% from Rs. 443.67 crore in December 2021.