English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bharat Forge Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,952.10 crore, up 21.85% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Forge are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,952.10 crore in December 2022 up 21.85% from Rs. 1,602.10 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 289.18 crore in December 2022 down 14.29% from Rs. 337.40 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 572.83 crore in December 2022 up 29.11% from Rs. 443.67 crore in December 2021.

    Bharat Forge EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.21 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.25 in December 2021.

    Bharat Forge shares closed at 862.40 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.93% returns over the last 6 months and 22.52% over the last 12 months.

    Bharat Forge
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,952.101,863.941,602.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,952.101,863.941,602.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials845.84886.87711.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.31-58.73-43.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost136.49135.13128.40
    Depreciation107.91106.55103.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses420.38447.65397.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax427.17346.46304.73
    Other Income37.7547.7435.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax464.92394.19340.55
    Interest84.8535.7411.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax380.07358.45328.73
    Exceptional Items4.28-0.6095.93
    P/L Before Tax384.35357.85424.66
    Tax95.1789.7387.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities289.18268.12337.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period289.18268.12337.40
    Equity Share Capital93.1393.1393.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.215.767.25
    Diluted EPS6.215.767.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.215.767.25
    Diluted EPS6.215.767.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Bharat Forge #Castings & Forgings #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 09:22 am