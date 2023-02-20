Bharat Forge Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,952.10 crore, up 21.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,952.10 crore in December 2022 up 21.85% from Rs. 1,602.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 289.18 crore in December 2022 down 14.29% from Rs. 337.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 572.83 crore in December 2022 up 29.11% from Rs. 443.67 crore in December 2021.

Bharat Forge EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.21 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.25 in December 2021.

Bharat Forge shares closed at 862.40 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.93% returns over the last 6 months and 22.52% over the last 12 months.