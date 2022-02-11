Bharat Forge Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,602.10 crore, up 54.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,602.10 crore in December 2021 up 54.68% from Rs. 1,035.73 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 337.40 crore in December 2021 up 263.94% from Rs. 92.71 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 443.67 crore in December 2021 up 77.43% from Rs. 250.05 crore in December 2020.

Bharat Forge EPS has increased to Rs. 7.25 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.99 in December 2020.

Bharat Forge shares closed at 729.25 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)