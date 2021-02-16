Bharat Forge Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,035.73 crore, down 3.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,035.73 crore in December 2020 down 3.8% from Rs. 1,076.68 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.71 crore in December 2020 down 27.47% from Rs. 127.81 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 250.05 crore in December 2020 down 9.19% from Rs. 275.35 crore in December 2019.

Bharat Forge EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.99 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.74 in December 2019.

Bharat Forge shares closed at 628.05 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 26.33% returns over the last 6 months and 29.40% over the last 12 months.