Bharat Forge Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,692.52 crore, up 21.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,692.52 crore in December 2018 up 21.72% from Rs. 1,390.55 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 309.83 crore in December 2018 up 35.79% from Rs. 228.17 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 573.68 crore in December 2018 up 30.9% from Rs. 438.26 crore in December 2017.

Bharat Forge EPS has increased to Rs. 6.65 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.90 in December 2017.

Bharat Forge shares closed at 483.80 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.55% returns over the last 6 months and -37.68% over the last 12 months.