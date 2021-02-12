MARKET NEWS

Bharat Forge reports a loss of Rs 210.4 crore in December quarter

Consolidated revenue from operations declined 5.9 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,723.1 crore in Q3FY21, beating analysts' estimates.

Moneycontrol News
February 12, 2021 / 02:41 PM IST
 
 
Bharat Forge, one of the leading forging companies in India, has posted a net loss of Rs 210.4 crore for the quarter ended December 2020 following a settlement with Germany's national competition regulator.

The profit in the corresponding period stood at Rs 40.4 crore. The company had reported an exceptional loss of Rs 299.4 crore for the December quarter 2020, against a loss of Rs 27.6 crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter ended December 2020, Germany's competition regulator (Federal Cartel Office) concluded the settlement with the company's German subsidiaries. Accordingly, an amount of Rs 274.27 crore has been provided for in the quarter and nine months period ended December 2020 in consolidated results towards such settlement including related expenses, Bharat Forge said, adding the settlement amount would be paid over the period of next five years.

Exceptional loss also included expenses of Rs 5.47 crore on account of voluntary retirement scheme for employees at Mundhwa and Satara plants and expenses of Rs 19.71 crore on manpower optimisation in overseas subsidiaries.

Consolidated revenue from operations declined 5.9 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,723.1 crore in Q3FY21, beating CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of Rs 1,371 crore.

At the operating level, consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were ahead of estimates, growing by 27.7 percent to Rs 283.7 crore YoY, while the margin increased 440 bps to 16.5 percent compared to corresponding period, missing expectations. CNBC-TV18 poll estimates for EBITDA and margin stood at Rs 229 crore and 17.4 percent, respectively.

"The strong recovery in end-market demand across sector continued into in Q3FY21, enabling the company to register healthy double-digit growth in key parameters. On a sequential basis, revenues, EBITDA and profit before tax grew by 17.5 percent, 39.9 percent and 42.2 percent respectively," said Baba Kalyani, Chairman & Managing Director.

"Demand is expected to remain robust across all key geographies & sectors. In the export market, we are witnessing demand recovery across sectors," he added.

Bharat Forge shares fell 2.69 percent to Rs 630.70 on the BSE at 14:27 hours IST.
TAGS: #Bharat Forge #Results
first published: Feb 12, 2021 02:41 pm

