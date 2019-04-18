Bharat Forge Q4 PAT seen up 4.2% YoY to Rs. 243.4 cr: Sharekhan

Sharekhan has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Automobiles sector. The brokerage house expects Bharat Forge to report net profit at Rs. 243.4 crore up 4.2% year-on-year (down 10.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 10.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 4.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,618 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 67.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 97 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 27.8 crore.

