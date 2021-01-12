Bharat Forge Q3 PAT may dip 23.2% YoY to Rs. 98 cr: ICICI Direct

Bharat Forge | German subsidiary companies reached settlement with Germany's national competition regulator Federal Cartel Office in connection with two separate proceedings.

ICICI Direct has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Auto & Auto Ancillary sector. The brokerage house expects Bharat Forge to report net profit at Rs. 98 crore down 23.2% year-on-year (up 39.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 0.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 21.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,070 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 9.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 35.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 212 crore.

