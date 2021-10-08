Bharat Forge Q2 PAT seen up 310.3% YoY to Rs 288 cr: ICICI Direct

bharat_forge

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 21) earnings estimates for the Auto and auto ancillary sector. The brokerage house expects Bharat Forge to report net profit at Rs 288 crore up 310.3% year-on-year (up 73% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 84.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 18.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,627 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 211.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 24.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 487 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More