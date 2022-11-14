 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bharat Forge Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,076.39 crore, up 28.96% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharat Forge are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,076.39 crore in September 2022 up 28.96% from Rs. 2,385.62 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 145.92 crore in September 2022 down 46.2% from Rs. 271.19 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 477.87 crore in September 2022 down 12.82% from Rs. 548.15 crore in September 2021.

Bharat Forge EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.82 in September 2021.

Bharat Forge shares closed at 886.95 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.10% returns over the last 6 months and 14.10% over the last 12 months.

Bharat Forge
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,076.39 2,851.46 2,385.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,076.39 2,851.46 2,385.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,445.96 1,343.83 1,066.20
Purchase of Traded Goods 24.17 41.59 46.83
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -108.98 -138.00 -191.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 400.65 371.35 318.64
Depreciation 188.11 180.75 173.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 882.60 804.89 635.26
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 243.88 247.06 336.25
Other Income 45.89 32.58 38.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 289.76 279.64 374.53
Interest 52.57 39.54 23.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 237.20 240.10 351.29
Exceptional Items -2.17 -3.05 --
P/L Before Tax 235.03 237.05 351.29
Tax 93.22 74.21 70.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 141.81 162.84 281.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 141.81 162.84 281.19
Minority Interest 4.36 4.08 0.74
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.25 -2.47 -10.73
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 145.92 164.45 271.19
Equity Share Capital 93.13 93.13 93.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.13 3.53 5.82
Diluted EPS 3.13 3.53 5.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.13 3.53 5.82
Diluted EPS 3.13 3.53 5.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bharat Forge #Castings & Forgings #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:33 pm